Chick-fil-A now selling full-size bottles of its popular salad dressings

Customers can now purchase Chick-fil-A salad dressings at select retail locations.
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(Gray News) - Chick-fil-A fans can purchase some of the restaurant’s famous salad dressings at select retail locations starting this month.

The popular chicken restaurant said customers could purchase four different salad dressing flavors in 12-ounce bottles.

“We’ve worked hard with our supplier and retail partners to help bring these Chick-fil-A flavors into people’s homes,” said Michael Garrison, senior director of innovation and new ventures at Chick-fil-A.

The flavors include Avocado Lime Ranch, Garden Herb Ranch, Creamy Salsa and Zesty Apple Cider Vinaigrette.

“We love that our guests are enjoying our salad dressings in our restaurants and can now share them more easily with family and friends at home,” Garrison said.

The salad dressings at the start will only be sold at select Walmart, Kroger and Meijer stores in Cincinnati and Tennessee, but the fast-food chain said nationwide sales are planned for spring 2023.

Chick-fil-A previously landed in grocery stores a few years ago by offering its signature Chick-fil-A and Polynesian sauces for purchase.

“We saw excitement from customers around the launch of our bottled sauces in 2020, and we are thrilled to add more retail offerings for our fans,” Garrison said.

