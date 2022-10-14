Experienced diver drowns in Roaring River near Cassville, Mo.

NEAR CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Highway Patrol reports a diver died in Roaring River State Park near Cassville.

The diver, Eric Hahn, 27, of Charlottesville, Virginia, is a group member doing weekly dives at the state park.

Investigators say it happened around 190 feet deep. They believe there was an equipment malfunction but will not know until inspection.

Since it’s a specialized dive, investigators do not know when they will be able to recover the body. An autopsy will be done after the recovery.

