Driver slams into Springfield business, leaves scene of crash

Car slams into Ozarks Elder Law.
Car slams into Ozarks Elder Law.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a crash involving a car into a Springfield business.

The driver slammed into Ozarks Elder Law on Ingram Mill around 1 a.m. on Friday. Investigators say the driver ran off before the police arrived.

Owners say the vehicle damaged the entrance area of the building.

“There’s a lot of cracks going up,” said owner Lori Rook. “(We) want to get somebody over here to take a look at that. I do know it hit the building hard enough that things were knocked off the walls throughout our reception area, so that kind of tells you the impact it had.”

Rook says she and her law partners didn’t find out about the wreck until Friday morning. She’s hoping to get more information from the police about precisely what caused the crash.

