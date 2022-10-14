FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Red flag warnings continue for Friday afternoon

Good Friday afternoon to you all! We’re kicking off the weekend on another great-looking note with mostly sunny skies. That has allowed us to warm up quickly from our cold start in the 30s this morning. However, the dry weather today with the continued wind and dry air in place means red flag warnings will continue for the entire Ozarks until 8 this evening.

Red flag warnings will continue across the entire Ozarks until 8 Friday evening. (KY3)

While not quite as a strong as yesterday, winds will continue from the west at 15-25 mph with gusts up to 35mph through the afternoon.

Although not as strong as Thursday's wind speeds, the west wind will continue at 15-25 mph with gusts near 35 for the rest of our Friday afternoon. (KY3)

That, along with the low humidity, will continue to push temperatures into warm territory this afternoon. We’re still expecting highs in the middle 70s across much of the area with warmer number to the south and west of Springfield.

Dry air and sunshine will make sure we'll be warm for the afternoon. (KY3)

Through the rest of the day, everyone will be dry with some high cloud cover trying to push into the northern Ozarks. After a dry start to the evening, an incoming front from the north could allow for a few scattered showers mainly south of Springfield to percolate late tonight and before sunrise Saturday morning. Aside from that, the vast majority of our Saturday is looking dry under partly sunny skies.

We're dry for the vast majority of our Saturday under partly to mostly sunny skies. (KY3)

With the front across the Ozarks, a lighter breeze and partly sunny skies, we’ll see slightly cooler temperatures for Saturday. After starting the day in the upper 40s to lower 50s, we’ll see highs in the 70s for Saturday afternoon. Cooler numbers will be found in the northern Ozarks and warming southward.

With a shifting wind and partly sunny skies, we'll cool down slightly for Saturday. (KY3)

While the day on Saturday looks dry, the front and some upper-level energy will try to bring in the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms late Saturday night after 8 p.m. and into early Sunday morning. While the best chances for rain will mainly stay in northern Arkansas, areas in Missouri south of U.S. Highway 60 could possibly be clipped with some isolated showers and thunderstorms during that period of time.

Late Saturday evening and early Sunday morning, there's a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms for some of the Ozarks. The best chances seem to be lining up in our southern counties. (KY3)

Even if those rain chances hold, don’t expect much rain to accumulate. The best case scenario for those that need the rain shows some areas in northern Arkansas possibly picking up half an inch of rain. Everyone else will see minimal rain amounts by Sunday morning our stay dry.

Even if we see these rain chances come together, most areas will certainly stay under half an inch for rain totals. (KY3)

After that system clears out and we enjoy partly sunny skies for the rest of our Sunday, look at the upper-level setup to start next week out below. We’ll have a vigorous upper-level low over the Great Lakes while an upper-level high sets up over the northern Rockies.

This upper-level setup will make sure we see quite a cool down for next week across the Ozarks. (KY3)

With this setup, we’ll go from highs in the lower 70s on Sunday to the upper 50s for Monday under mostly sunny skies. The coolest air so far this season will come in for the middle of the week. Morning lows for Tuesday and Wednesday will range between the upper 20s and lower 30s around Springfield. With surrounding areas looking to go colder than that for both morning, that will be either a strong frost or our first freeze of the season. Tuesday stays very cool with highs in the upper 40s. By Wednesday, we’ll see a rebound in temperatures from highs in the upper 50s on Wednesday to highs back in the 70s on Thursday and Friday.

