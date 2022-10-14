How Springfield Police, EMS tackle the mental health problem

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If someone experiences a breakdown, the police respond. If they identify a mental health situation, they call EMS and a mental health specialist from Burrell health through their co-responder program.

“If law enforcement has requested us on the scene, because they feel like the patient needs to be transported, because there are risks to harming themselves or others,” said Cox EMS field supervisor Owen Aldridge. “When we arrive on scene, our major goal is to build rapport with the patient and help them understand what’s going on.”

Together they try to talk the person down to a point where they can take themselves to get the help they need. However, if someone can prove mental capability, whether they go to the hospital or not is entirely up to them.

“We ask them several questions,” said Springfield Police LT. Nelson Kibby. “If I start having a conversation with you, and you can tell me the day, you can tell me who the president is. You can tell me who your parents are. You can tell me about your loved ones. You can tell me where you live. I mean, when you start answering questions that ever the average person can answer, we really don’t want to take you into custody. I mean, I that that’s the last resort we want.”

Lt. Kibby added that the CO-responder program they have with Burrell Health, where a mental health specialist is sent to help officers navigate how to help someone going through a mental health crisis, has been very helpful. That being said, the program is only active Monday through Friday.

If you see someone having a mental health crisis, call 911.

