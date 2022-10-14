Ozark Public Schools host ribbon cutting ceremony for new innovation center

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Ozark Schools are hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony this afternoon for the new Innovation center. The building was made possible thanks to a $26.5 million no-tax-increase bond issue Ozark voters approved on the June 2, 2020, ballot.

The Ozark innovation center is finally complete and has so many cool features. Flexible class space, collaborative classrooms, and career training opportunities are just a few ways this high school looks a little different than a traditional classroom.

“This building really will offer us an opportunity for students to really take control of their learning and really focus on those strengths and talents and those areas they want to grow in moving forward,” said Ozark High School Principal Jeremy Brownfield.

The Innovation Center is located in the old Fasco building. Construction began in May of 2021. Students have been in the building this whole school year and whole that presented its own set of challenges, school leaders say that it presented a learning opportunity for students.

“The construction process moving in on day one, has been a little bit of a challenge,” said Brownfield. “It’s also been really good for our students to see just some of the things that have gone on in this building and in some of the features that, you know, we’ve designed into this building to help them through these programs, especially our construction trades. Our drafting and design or engineering programs are all down here. So they’ve got to witness a commercial construction project in progress.”

There are so many industries students can explore and get to learn about the equipment they would use on the job.

“The overall design of the building allows for the community to come in and show our students some industry-level equipment,” said Brownfield. “For example, our health sciences. You know, there’s a working non-charged X-ray machine CoxHealth sent some radiologists down and radiology techs down a few weeks ago, and students actually got to see the positioning of X-rays. There were some X-rays loaded into the computer software that came with that so they could see what an actual x-ray would look like when a patient was positioned on the table.”

The ribbon cutting ceremony is happening Friday, October 14 at 3 at the Ozark Innovation Center 1600 W. Jackson Street.

