Pharmacists explain how not everyone can use this weight loss drug

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A drug that treats Type 2 diabetes is sweeping the nation. Pharmacies are reporting low supplies of Ozempic.

Demand has surged for people not diagnosed with diabetes. Doctors said its main purpose is to help treat diabetes, but a prominent side-effect is weight loss. The FDA approved Ozempic to use for weight loss in 2021, with clinical studies showing weight loss in people without Type 2 diabetes.

Todd Codemo, the pharmacist with the Medicenter pharmacy, explains what Ozempic is.

“Ozempic is an injectable drug that’s used for Type 2 diabetes. We have a lot of patients that are currently on it,” said Codemo. “Becoming pretty popular.”

Codemo said drugs like Ozempic have skyrocketed in popularity after doctors saw weight loss.

“It’s really exploded,” said Codemo. “In terms of, like, seeing how much and where it’s come from, a lot of times before we had just a regular insulin product, now this is a little different.”

Codemo said it is normal to have side effects such as nausea, but different in that people without diabetes can lose weight. Without insurance, it comes with a price.

“About $1,100, $1,200,” said Codemo.

Codemo said the price is just for one prefilled pen once a month.

Mercy physician assistant Cindy Griessel says drugs like Ozempic can also be used for people who are obese or overweight with pre-existing conditions, such as hypertension and high cholesterol. However, if you want to lose around 15 pounds, this wouldn’t be the drug for you.

“If I don’t have that significant weight to lose, it could plummet my blood sugar, and then I’m dealing with lower blood sugar issues,” said Griessel.

Griessel said even if you take this drug, you need diet and exercise.

“If you’ve not changed your diet and not changed your lifestyle, once you stop that medication, if you are not diabetic, you are likely to put that weight back on and more,” said Griessel.

If you are interested, please reach out to your doctor. They can determine if one of these drugs is safe and healthy for you to take.

