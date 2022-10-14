The Place: Local children’s author releases new Christmas book

By Michael Gibson
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Local children’s author Jill Evans has released her new children’s book called O’ Night Divine: Through the Eyes of the Donkey which shares the Christmas story through a unique perspective. Each book is customizable for each child.

To order email Jill Evans at hopejourneywalksevents@gmail.com.

