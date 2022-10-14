Purdue student accused of killing roommate charged with murder, held without bond

A judge ordered that 22-year-old Jin Mi Sha, now charged with murder, be held without bond and must remain in police custody ahead of his trial. (Source: WRTV)
By Adam Schumes
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WRTV) - The Purdue University student accused of stabbing his roommate to death in their on-campus dorm room this month appeared in court Thursday.

A judge ordered that 22-year-old Jin Mi Sha, now charged with murder, be held without bond and must remain in police custody ahead of his trial.

Police say Sha’s Oct. 5 attack on his roommate Varun Manish Chheda, 20, was unprovoked.

Sha’s defense attorney had no comment in the courtroom as his client was formally charged with murder.

A plea of not guilty was entered on his behalf.

If convicted of murder, Sha could face anywhere from 45 to 65 years in prison.

No trial date has been set. Sha is due back in court on Dec. 2.

A memorial site for Chheda has been set up on Purdue’s campus, where students have left notes, cards and flowers.

Copyright 2022 WRTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerry Shane Fellers operated Build Tech Structures.
On Your Side Investigation: Bolivar, Mo. contractor sentenced to prison in Oklahoma
Pharmacists explain how not all can use this type of weight loss drug.
Pharmacists explain how not everyone can use this weight loss drug
Officers blocked off access to homes around West Bypass and Chestnut around 1:30 p.m.
Police arrest man after a short pursuit, standoff in Springfield neighborhood
Springfield Public Schools announce changes to football games for students
Even though it's fall, area persimmon seeds and a few wooly worms are showing up with possible...
Persimmon seeds & wooly worms predict upcoming winter season

Latest News

We'll stay mild this weekend with additional rain chances for some. After that, cooler air will...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Red flag warnings continue for Friday afternoon
FILE - A U.S. official says the Defense Department has gotten a request from Elon Musk to take...
Official: Musk seeks US funding of Ukraine satellite network
Purdue student accused of killing roommate charged with murder, held without bond
Police and emergency response vehicles were on the scene of an active shooter situation in an...
Police ID 5 killed, including officer, in N. Carolina shooting; suspect critical