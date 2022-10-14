SPONSORED: The Place-Covenant Presbyterian Church is inviting everyone to The Patch!

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -If you’re still needing pumpkins to help get you into the fall season, Covenant Presbyterian Church is inviting you to check out The Patch.

The event is free to attend and there’s activities for the entire family. For more information, visit covenantspringfield.org

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.