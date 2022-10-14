SPONSORED: The Place-Covenant Presbyterian Church is inviting everyone to The Patch!

The Patch is a free fall event happening at Covenant Presbyterian Church on Lone Pine Ave.
If you need to get some pumpkins to help get you into the fall season, Covenant Presbyterian Church has got you covered!
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -If you’re still needing pumpkins to help get you into the fall season, Covenant Presbyterian Church is inviting you to check out The Patch.

The event is free to attend and there’s activities for the entire family. For more information, visit covenantspringfield.org

