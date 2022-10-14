SPONSORED: The Place-Make money while spending time outdoor by collecting black walnuts

The black walnut harvest is a decades old tradition. One that can land you some cash while spending timeoutdoors.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -If you love being outside during the fall season, collecting black walnuts is a great way to earn some cash just by being outside.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerry Shane Fellers operated Build Tech Structures.
On Your Side Investigation: Bolivar, Mo. contractor sentenced to prison in Oklahoma
Officers blocked off access to homes around West Bypass and Chestnut around 1:30 p.m.
Prosecutor charges man for short pursuit, standoff in Springfield neighborhood
Springfield Public Schools announce changes to football games for students
Even though it's fall, area persimmon seeds and a few wooly worms are showing up with possible...
Persimmon seeds & wooly worms predict upcoming winter season