Springfield Public Schools looking at adding propane-fueled buses to fleet

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Public Schools may be buying alternative-fuel buses to its fleet of around 150.

And that alternative choice is propane.

The proposal to allot $1 million for new bus purchases will be taken up by the school board on October 25 and would be used to add four diesel buses and four propane buses.

SPS doesn’t have any propane-powered buses right now but there are over 22,000 in use across the country, an increase of 960 percent since 2012.

A 77-passenger propane-powered bus costs over $126,000 which is about $9,000 more than a diesel version. An electric bus costs about $4,000, which SPS Executive Director of Operations Travis Shaw says is cost-prohibitive.

As for why SPS is considering the propane-powered buses?

“They’re 90 percent cleaner than the mandated EPA standards,” Shaw explained. “That’s comparable to the diesel buses we run but the diesel requires exhaust aftertreatment systems that require quite a bit of maintenance and repair to prevent engine damage. So because of that there have been studies that show 50 percent savings just in parts-and-labor in the maintenance of the engines. You also get a lower-cost in the fuel-per-mile. Right now we’re paying anywhere from $4.29 to $4.68 a gallon for diesel and propane is running about $3.25. And a big advantage a lot of people forget about is just the quieter operation. They run so much quieter than a diesel bus which makes for a quieter ride where drivers can hear better and it just adds to the safety and comfort. They also warm-up a lot faster than a diesel bus does. In the extreme winter we have to do cold-starts where you bring people in really early in the morning to get these buses going and you don’t have to do that with the propane buses.”

But it doesn’t work for everyone.

“Over the long term we found out they weren’t a particularly good investment for us,” said Chadwick Schools Principal David Aldrich.

Just over a decade ago the Chadwick School District got some propane-buses only to find out the new purchases couldn’t handle the topography of the bus routes.

“Everywhere we go is pretty steep and curvy,” Aldrich said. “On one of the buses we had to replace the engine before it hit 100,000 miles. They just could not handle the terrain around here.”

And they also couldn’t be used for trips.

“There was no place to fuel them up,” Aldrich said. “And you can’t just send any driver with them. You have to have training on how to fill them up. There were more precautions so there were a lot of limiting factors with them.”

Shaw said he was aware of Chadwick’s problems but that a lot has changed since then.

“It’s only been recently that the (propane-fueled) engines have become more robust to where they have the same equivalent power that the diesels do,” he pointed out. “Five years ago we would not have even considered it because the technology was not what it is right now. Those that we’ve talked with don’t have those same concerns now. It’s not the bus to use for everything. We’ll keep the diesel buses for use on long trips.”

SPS will use the propane-fueled buses for in-town routes.

“This is something that we’ll certainly want to start with slowly,” Shaw said. “Hopefully we’ll also be able to get some grant funding that will pay for $15,000 per bus. And if that happens it would actually make it cheaper than a diesel bus would cost.”

Chadwick ended up trading-in its propane-buses for diesel replacements around four years ago.

“Most of the bus manufacturers and dealers did not want the buses,” Aldrich said. “We heard quite a bit of, ‘We don’t want them sitting on our lot. We’re not sure we can get rid of them.’”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.