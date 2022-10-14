Worker seriously injured after being trapped in scrap metal shredder, officials say

Emergency crews were able to free the worker from the heavy machinery after spending nearly...
Emergency crews were able to free the worker from the heavy machinery after spending nearly three hours on the rescue at the Scrap-It Inc. scrap metal recycling center.(WHDH via CNN Newsource)
By WHDH staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVERETT, Mass. (WHDH) – A worker in Massachusetts suffered serious injuries when he became trapped in a metal shredder Thursday.

Emergency crews were able to free the worker from the heavy machinery after spending nearly three hours on the rescue at the Scrap-It Inc. scrap metal recycling center.

First responders said the worker was alive when he was finally extracted from the metal shredder, but he was rushed to the hospital for serious injuries.

His current condition is unknown, and further details have not been released.

Copyright 2022 WHDH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerry Shane Fellers operated Build Tech Structures.
On Your Side Investigation: Bolivar, Mo. contractor sentenced to prison in Oklahoma
Pharmacists explain how not all can use this type of weight loss drug.
Pharmacists explain how not everyone can use this weight loss drug
Officers blocked off access to homes around West Bypass and Chestnut around 1:30 p.m.
Police arrest man after a short pursuit, standoff in Springfield neighborhood
Springfield Public Schools announce changes to football games for students
Even though it's fall, area persimmon seeds and a few wooly worms are showing up with possible...
Persimmon seeds & wooly worms predict upcoming winter season

Latest News

Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan is pictured in this photo from Feb. 27, 2018.
AT&T Illinois to pay $23M to settle federal probe
Abbott Labs said a small percentage of the bottles included in the recall have bottle caps that...
Baby formula recalled for potential spoilage
Police and emergency response vehicles were on the scene of an active shooter situation in an...
Police ID 5 killed, including officer, in N. Carolina shooting; suspect critical
Arkansas vs. Alabama 2022
Arkansas travels to BYU for 1st meeting on football field