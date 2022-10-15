Missouri Highway Patrol Investigates a crash involving a teenager

(None)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 8:45 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a 16-year-old in Morgan County.

The crash happened on Missouri 135 near the Butterfield Cutoff around 7:45 p.m. on Friday. Investigators say the teenager’s Honda Civic crossed the centerline and struck a Ford F350 pickup.

The teenager died at the scene. The driver of the pickup suffered minor injuries. Investigators do not identify juvenile drivers.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerry Shane Fellers operated Build Tech Structures.
On Your Side Investigation: Bolivar, Mo. contractor sentenced to prison in Oklahoma
Courtesy: Ozarks Traffic
TRAFFIC ALERT: Incident closes section of James River Freeway in Springfield
A dive team that broke national records is returning to Roaring Rive State Park to continue...
Experienced diver drowns in Roaring River near Cassville, Mo.
Car slams into Ozarks Elder Law.
Driver slams into Springfield business, leaves scene of crash

Latest News

Mainly south of Highway 60
Cold air on the way to the Ozarks
Some may near severe criteria
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Few storms expected to the south this evening
SPS community reacts to new football rules at Friday night’s games
First Alert Weather: Tracking warmer Saturday, storm chances too
First Alert Weather: Tracking warmer Saturday, storm chances too