Prosecutor asks anyone with info on Excelsior Springs rape, kidnapping case to come forward

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Prosecutors, investigators and community members still have unanswered questions one week after a woman banged on neighbors’ doors for help in Excelsior Springs. A days-long investigation followed.

Timothy Haslett Jr. is charged with rape, kidnapping and second-degree assault after a woman told police she escaped being held hostage in his basement since September.

On Oct. 7, the 22-year-old woman with a metal collar with a padlock on it and duct tape around her neck asked strangers for help. Neighbors called 911 and let her inside a nearby home until police arrived.

Investigators took Haslett Jr. into custody when he returned to the home where he lived off Old Orchard Avenue. Then a methodical search of the property began.

“We are devoting all the resources we can to finding out exactly what happened in Excelsior Springs and holding the person responsible, for what we know so far, accountable,” Clay County Prosecutor Robert Sanders said. “We have several prosecutors assigned to work on this. There’s a wide range of investigators we’ve gained the assistance of to work on this case.”

Sanders said police and prosecutors are exploring all evidence to determine what information they still need to uncover. “Are there additional victims? That’s always something we explore in any case like this,” Sanders said. “Run down every lead to determine whether there is somebody else who may have been victimized and may need our help. It’s always something we have to check off the list.”

The search warrant return that details what investigators seized from the home has been sealed for at least 30 days. Prosecutors are asking community members to speak up if they have information about the investigation.

“You might think you know something that is completely irrelevant, but we are always looking for background information,” Sanders said. “Looking for anyone who might have had any contact with anyone involved or the locations involved.”

The woman reported that a man named Timothy picked her up off Prospect in Kansas City in September before holding her captive inside the Excelsior Springs home.

Anyone with information can contact the Greater KC Crime Stoppers tips hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

Haslett Jr. is scheduled to be in court next week for a bond hearing. He entered a not guilty plea on Tuesday.

