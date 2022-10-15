SPS community reacts to new football rules at Friday night’s games

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - New rules are now in play for football games at Springfield Public Schools.

KY3 attended the game at Glendale High School, where Glendale played Kickapoo. Students and parents say it’s helping.

The new rules you’ll notice if you head to any of the games on Friday night:

Students from rival teams will have to enter on their respective bleacher sides.

All students must have their ID to get into the game-- no exceptions.

All students have to stay in the bleachers during the whole game.

Win or lose, no students are allowed on the field after the game.

No backpacks, purses, or bags are allowed inside.

Students will need to exit out of the same gate they came in.

One SPS high school student says it is more strict, but she understands why.

“We have to wear our IDs around our neck the whole game, and you can’t leave the stands.,” said Baylea Davis, Kickapoo student. “I wish I could talk to my friends over at Glendale stands tonight.”

Another change, elementary and middle school students must be with their parents and sit with them during the game.

“It’ll be harder for those kids that parents can’t come, which I do feel sorry for,” said Julie Holt, Parent. “It will help with the kids playing around and running around in areas they should not.”

These rules were put into place last week. The district hopes to create more apparent paths to exits, restrooms, and concessions.

