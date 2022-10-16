2 teens die in single-vehicle crash in Greene County near Republic

MSHP investigates deadly crash near Republic High School
MSHP investigates deadly crash near Republic High School
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed two teens, and sent a third to the hospital with serious injuries.

Troopers say the crash happened a little after 6:00 P.M. Saturday, near the corner of Farm Road 170 and Farm Road 101 near Republic High School. A 15-year-old male and a 16-year-old male were killed in the crash. A woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Troopers say the crash happened when the driver overcorrected and went off the road.

The circumstances of the crash are still under investigation.

