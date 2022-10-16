2 teens die in single-vehicle crash in Greene County near Republic

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed two teens, and sent a third to the hospital with serious injuries.

Troopers say the crash happened a little after 6:00 P.M. Saturday, near the corner of Farm Road 170 and Farm Road 101 near Republic High School. A 15-year-old male and a 16-year-old male were killed in the crash. A woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Troopers say the crash happened when the driver overcorrected and went off the road.

The circumstances of the crash are still under investigation.

