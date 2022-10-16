FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Thunderstorms for some this evening before drying out Sunday

Good Saturday evening to you all. It has been a quiet day under partly to mostly sunny skies. That has allowed temperatures to go from the 40s this morning to middle 70s for much of the area for the afternoon. Looking ahead, we have a stationary front parked just to the south of the Ozarks and another cold front coming in from the north.

These two fronts will provide scattered showers and thunderstorms for some late tonight and into early Sunday morning. In fact, there’s still a marginal threat for some strong to severe thunderstorms across northern Arkansas as we work through the overnight hours. The marginal threat is for the strongest of the thunderstorms that will mainly try to produce some hail around the size of quarters and some possible wind gusts near 60 mph.

While all of the Missouri Ozarks will stay dry this evening, we’ll continue to keep an eye on isolated to scattered thunderstorms trying to work east and northeast into our part of northern Arkansas.

Heading into the overnight hours, the cold front coming in from the north will try to work with some upper-level energy and produce additional scattered showers and thunderstorms for areas mainly along the Missouri/Arkansas state line and into northern Arkansas.

Any chances for rain and thunderstorms in our southern counties will run their course until we get past sunrise Sunday morning. That’s when the last of the showers will push to the east away from areas like Mountain Home, Salem and Mountain View. In terms of potential rain amounts, the best chances for rain totals near or just over half an inch will mainly be in parts of northern Arkansas. The numbers drop as you continue north.

Behind the passing cold front, we will see a drop in temperatures for Sunday. It will be a slightly warmer but still chilly start with lows back in the 50s across the area. With partly sunny skies and a northerly breeze kicking in, we’ll only see highs top out around 70° for the upcoming afternoon.

Then, the focus will shift to the coldest air of the season so far eager to come our way. Have a look at the upper-level setup for early next week. A strong upper-level low will sit across the Great Lakes with an upper-level high set up in the northern Rockies. This combination will funnel in plenty of cooler air from the north under quiet skies for early next week.

In fact, this setup has prompted a First Alert Day for both Tuesday and Wednesday. This setup under clear skies for both Tuesday and Wednesday morning will lead to lows in the 20s across much of the area. While Springfield could drop into the middle 20s for Tuesday morning, some low-lying areas in the eastern Ozarks could sneak back into the upper teens. This will be a killing freeze that will bring widespread frost to the area and put an end to our growing season. Make sure you plan accordingly and be ready to cover the plants or bring them in. Similar numbers will be in play as well for Wednesday morning.

Despite plenty of sunshine through early next week, we’ll have highs only top out in the middle 50s for Monday and upper 40s for Tuesday.

Once we get to Wednesday, we’ll see another uptick in temperatures take us from the middle 50s to highs back near 70° next Thursday and Friday. Looking at next weekend, there’s a chance for another system to come in and bring additional rain chances our way by that Sunday and starting that following week. On top of that, next weekend could start mild with highs in the 70s before we head into that Sunday with highs in the upper 50s.

