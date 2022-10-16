Horse saved by firefighters in Rockaway Beach

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Western Taney County Fire Protection District responded to the Rockaway Beach on Saturday for a large animal rescue, according to their Facebook page.

The firefighters found a horse trapped in mud and the animal appeared to have been there for a significant amount of time.

A veterinarian was on site to check the horse and provide sedition to calm the animal. The firefighters were then able to get a sling around the horse and successfully hoist the animal out of the mud and onto dry land.

The Western Taney County Fire Protection District’s Facebook said the horse was then safely returned to the owner.

