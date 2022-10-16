Three athletic facilities in Springfield getting new names to honor coaches

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - According to the SPS website, three SPS athletic facilities will have new names by the end of January 2023. Glendale High School, Kickapoo High School, and Parkview High School are the three schools that will soon have new names for their football and basketball facilities.

Glendale High School’s football field will be renamed after Coach Bob Price. According to the SPS website, “Coach Price was held in high regard by students, staff and the community throughout his 24 seasons as Glendale’s head coach,” SPS Athletic Director Josh Scott said.

Kickapoo and Parkview’s basketball courts will also be renamed. Kickapoo High School’s court will be renamed Hall of Fame Court in honor of KHS coaches who have been inducted into their sport Hall of Fame, the Springfield Hall of Fame and Missouri Sports Hall of Fame.

Parkview High School’s court will be called Valhalla Court, to honor coaches who have made significant contributions to Parkview athletics throughout their career.

Each school community has expressed long-term, overwhelming support for these changes.

“At SPS, we pride ourselves on making sure all proposals for naming of school facilities are done with the utmost care and intentionality,” Scott said. “Candidates are vetted through a strategic process, culminated by a vote by the Board of Education to assure we honor only the most deserving.”

