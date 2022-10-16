Thriller on C-street returns to Springfield for the first time since 2019

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Thriller on C-street returns to Springfield for the first time since before the pandemic. This time it’s bigger than ever. Dancers from the Springfield dance company Dance With Me hit the streets dressed as zombies to recreate the iconic choreography of Thriller by Michael Jackson.

The 6-block parade included four performances. Organizers wanted it to be the biggest, and scariest, year yet.

“This year, we’re changing it so that instead of just trying to do it in one block and getting like 2-3000 people all squished in together, we’re spreading out over the six-block district,” says Dance with Me Director Andy Wells. “So we’ll actually have four different performance areas. And that way the crowd, hopefully, if it gets too congested one block, you can move to a different block to see the show. And that way we can hopefully accommodate more people let people be a little more spread out and add a whole lot of fun stuff to our logistics.”

Walls adds that the free-to-view production costs around $10,000 to put together.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.