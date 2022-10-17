Bear euthanized after attacking 10-year-old boy

FILE - A bear was euthanized after it attacked a boy in Connecticut.(NPS)
By Olivia Kalentek and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MORRIS, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) – A bear was euthanized after attacking a 10-year-old boy in Connecticut on Sunday, according to a spokesperson with the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

The boy was attacked around 11 a.m. and taken to a hospital in the area for treatment. He is expected to recover from his injuries.

Officials said the male bear was not tagged and was euthanized by Encon Police.

According to authorities, the bear is being checked for rabies and any other underlying medical conditions.

“Our bear population is growing. A lot of our bears are continuing to become increasingly food conditioned and habituated,” DEEP spokesperson Jenny Dickson said. “(They are) much more used to people, and a lot less likely to run away when they see people. That can become a very concerning situation.”

