Billings community in mourning after death of former assistant fire chief

BILLINGS, Mo. (KY3) - A community is mourning as former assistant chief for Billings Fire Protection District Mike Moore.

Moore tragically passed away in a car crash on Friday, October 14. Two days later, firefighters, police, and the Billings community gathered at Grounded Coffee Company to pay their respects and say a few words. The coffee shop usually closed on Sundays, opened its doors, and donated all proceeds from the day’s sales to Dawn Moore, Moore’s widow.

“It’s tragic,” said Captain Kerry Essick from Billings Fire Protection District. When I got the phone call, I was just I was devastated. It was hard to believe. Captain Essick worked with Moore for 30-plus years. He says that Moore was selfless.

“He’d drop anything he was doing to come to give a hand or lone you something or whatever,” said Captain Essick. “Whatever was needed, he’d be there to help.”

Captain Essick added that the vigil was just a small look at the community’s love and respect for Moore, but they would have to take the tragedy in stride to continue serving the Billings community.

