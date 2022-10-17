Burn ban in effect in Bolivar and Polk County, Mo.

BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) -The Bolivar City Fire Department and the Polk County Commission have issued burn bans effective immediately. That is due to dry conditions and foliage dying out for the winter.

Under the bans, open burning is restricted within Bolivar city limits and Polk County. Fires are allowed only in grills and designated fire pits.

Questions about fires in Polk County can be directed to the Polk County Office of Emergency Management at 417-326-6610.

Questions about fires inside Bolivar city limits can be directed to the Bolivar City Fire Department at 417-328-5853.

Notice will be given when the burn ban is lifted.

