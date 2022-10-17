Burn ban in effect in Bolivar and Polk County, Mo.

Burn ban.
Burn ban.(MGN)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) -The Bolivar City Fire Department and the Polk County Commission have issued burn bans effective immediately. That is due to dry conditions and foliage dying out for the winter.

Under the bans, open burning is restricted within Bolivar city limits and Polk County. Fires are allowed only in grills and designated fire pits.

Questions about fires in Polk County can be directed to the Polk County Office of Emergency Management at 417-326-6610.

Questions about fires inside Bolivar city limits can be directed to the Bolivar City Fire Department at 417-328-5853.

Notice will be given when the burn ban is lifted.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MSHP investigates deadly crash near Republic High School
2 teens die in single-vehicle crash in Greene County near Republic
Radioactive waste found at Missouri elementary school
Authorities in Nebraska say a 17-year-old driver has been arrested after he led troopers on a...
Troopers arrest 17-year-old driver, find woman’s body in trunk after high-speed chase
‘Thriller’ on C-street returns to Springfield for the first time since 2019
Police are working to determine if four bodies found in an Oklahoma river are the four men who...
Police investigating after 4 bodies were found submerged in Oklahoma river

Latest News

Hollister Superintendent Dr. Brian Wilson says the original threat came from snapchat and...
Hollister, Mo. School District leaders, police identify people responsible for posting a threat on social media Sunday
Hollister, Mo. School District leaders, authorities identify people responsible for posting a threat on social media Sunday
Danny Archer Courtesy: Arkansas State Police
Silver Alert issued for a man from Mtn. View, Ark.
Great Southern Bank Arena
Journey to rock Great Southern Bank Arena