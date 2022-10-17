Busch debuts limited-edition Thanksgiving ‘dog brew’ with turkey

Four-packs cost $15 and can be purchased on Busch’s website.
Four-packs cost $15 and can be purchased on Busch’s website.(Anheuser-Busch via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Your four-legged friend can join in the Thanksgiving festivities this year.

Busch has debuted a limited-edition turkey “dog brew” for the upcoming holiday season.

Of course, the drink is non-alcoholic. The bone broth beverage is filled with turkey, sweet potato, turmeric and ginger.

Four-packs cost $15 and can be purchased on Busch’s website here.

This is not the company’s first time making a dog brew. Busch’s year-round dog beer is made with pork broth, while the seasonal flavor is made with turkey.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MSHP investigates deadly crash near Republic High School
2 teens die in single-vehicle crash in Greene County near Republic
Radioactive waste found at Missouri elementary school
Authorities in Nebraska say a 17-year-old driver has been arrested after he led troopers on a...
Troopers arrest 17-year-old driver, find woman’s body in trunk after high-speed chase
‘Thriller’ on C-street returns to Springfield for the first time since 2019
Police are working to determine if four bodies found in an Oklahoma river are the four men who...
Police investigating after 4 bodies were found submerged in Oklahoma river

Latest News

GRAPHIC VIDEO: bodycam video released from Bristol shooting
GRAPHIC VIDEO: bodycam video released from Bristol shooting
'It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown' streams for free on Apple TV+ on Friday, Oct. 28 to...
Iconic Charlie Brown holiday classics won’t be on TV this year
Actor Kevin Spacey leaves court following the day's proceedings in a civil trial, Thursday,...
From witness stand, Kevin Spacey denies sexual abuse claims
FILE - Kanye West arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills,...
Kanye West to buy conservative social media platform Parler