Crosslines now accepting applications for holiday assistance

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Hundreds of families in need receive help through the Crosslines Holiday Food and Toy Assistance Program every year. The application to receive assistance opens on October 18 at 4 p.m.

The organization has served Greene County families for decades and one of the programs they offer is the holiday food and toy assistance program. Families in need can apply to receive all the food needed for a traditional holiday meal and pick out toys for their children.

“The goal is to cover three full meals for the entire family that day so they’re gonna get various food items for breakfast, lunch and then all the fixings for traditional holiday meal things like the casserole and turkey or ham depending on whichever is available certain way,” said Crosslines Director Wes Buchholz.

To qualify for holiday assistance programs through Crosslines, applicants must meet the following requirements:

Must be residents of Greene County

Must provide Social Security Cards for all members of household (including children)

Must provide a piece of mail less than 30 days old

Household income must fall at or below USDA Poverty Scale for family size

In addition, applicants must meet ONE of the following requirements:

A school-aged or younger child (birth to 18 years) must be living in the household OR

All members of the household must be 60 years or older OR

All members of the household must be homebound

It takes hundreds of people to make this service available. This holiday season Crosslines is looking for volunteers to help with the distribution efforts but that’s not the only way you can help.

“Volunteering is kind of the lifeblood of this organization,” said Buchholz. “Then the next thing would be financial support. If you’re interested in sponsoring a certain number of meals, we can kind of work that out for you. We do holiday adoptions or sponsorships where we connect donors with families. So we’re always looking for folks to be willing to support in that way.”

Without this service, these families may not be able to celebrate the holiday season.

“It’s a community organization supported by the community, staffed by volunteers from the community largely responding to the fact that we know lots of people in our community are struggling from year to year and just need some assistance,” said Buchholz.

If you want to apply for assistance you can do so in person at 615 N. Glenstone or call 417-865-5810. Crosslines will accept applications during the following hours.

Apply for Thanksgiving and/or Christmas in person or by phone:

Monday, Oct. 17 through Friday, Oct. 21: 4 – 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 22: 9 a.m – 1:30 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 24 through Friday, Oct. 28: 4 – 7 p.m.

Apply for Christmas (only) in person or by phone:

Monday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 2: 4 – 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 3: 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

For more information on the holiday assistance program Click HERE.

