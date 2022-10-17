FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Widespread freeze tonight & Wednesday morning

Good Monday afternoon to you all. It still amazes me how we can go from highs well in the 70s over the weekend to our first looming hard freeze in just a couple of days. That’s what Mother Nature has lined up for us as we head into tonight and Wednesday morning. The First Alert Days are still in effect for both Tuesday and Wednesday starting with the freeze warnings tonight until 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Freeze warnings for the area Tuesday and a cold Wednesday mornings will keep the First Alert Days in place. (KY3)

Before we deal with the freeze warnings, though, drier air with a good northwest breeze has prompted red flag warnings across the Missouri Ozarks until 8 o’clock this evening. Even if northern Arkansas isn’t included in the red flag warning, many counties in the northern part of the Natural State still has burn bans in effect.

With drier air coming in and a good northwest breeze, red flag warnings are out for the Missouri Ozarks until 8 this evening. (KY3)

Why are we seeing the drier and colder air work into the Ozarks? Behind our last cold front, we have an area of Canadian high pressure keeping that northerly breeze in place. That breeze at the surface and a vigorous upper-level low over the Great Lakes is more than enough to send in the drier air and some of the coldest air of the season so far our way.

Thanks to Canadian high pressure to the north, drier and colder air continues to funnel on in. (KY3)

As relative humidity values stay low through the day, the wind speed will stay sustained between 10 and 20 mph out of the northwest. Even when you throw in potential wind gusts to 25 or 30 mph, this is certainly not a conducive setup for any outdoor burning today.

It will be a breezy Monday afternoon with a northwest wind between 10 and 20 mph. Gusts will be higher. (KY3)

With this northwest breeze, it will certainly keep us chilly for the rest of the afternoon with highs mainly in the lower to middle 50s across the area.

Temperatures will stay chilly for our Monday afternoon with highs in the 50s. (KY3)

Once the breeze backs down to 5-15 mph out of the north after sunset, be ready for temperatures to quickly drop. Under clear skies, lows will drop into the middle 20s around Springfield. Some lower 20s are certainly possible to the northeast of Springfield while some parts of Arkansas will drop back into the upper 20s.

With 20s for Tuesday morning's lows, this will result in a hard freeze that will end the growing season. (KY3)

Even with a lighter breeze and sunny skies for Tuesday, it will be a cool day with highs in the middle 40s for much of the area. That’s quite a drop from our average high near 69° for this part of October. After that, it looks like Wednesday morning will be the coldest start of the season so far with lows projected to drop into the lower 20s across the Ozarks. It wouldn’t be out of the question to see some upper teens in some low-lying spots in the east Wednesday morning.

It will be cold for Wednesday morning as well with lows in the lower 20s. (KY3)

After another cold start Wednesday, the upper-level low will start retreating back into Canada. The increasing upper-level heights will take us from highs in the lower 50s on Wednesday to highs back near 70° on Thursday. By the weekend, we’ll have highs back near 80° and quite a bit above our average high of 69°.

After our chilly Wednesday, the changing upper-level setup will quickly warm us back up as we head into the weekend. (KY3)

While the weekend looks dry, I am keeping an eye on an upper-level trough that wants to develop and pass close to the Ozarks early next week. You can see how the brunt of that upper-level low wants to pass to the north by next Monday.

We're keeping an eye on a potential upper-level wave that will try to change our weather up early next week. (KY3)

This setup wants to bring a cold front and our next best chance for showers and thunderstorms our way for next Monday and Tuesday. On top of that, that change in the setup will bring highs from near 80° on Sunday into the lower 70s early next week. Given how we need the rain, we’ll keep an eye on this potential system for early next week.

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.