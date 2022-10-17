Hollister, Mo. School District leaders, police identify people responsible for posting a threat on social media Sunday

HOLLISTER, Mo. (KY3) -The Hollister School district and local police believe they have tracked down the people responsible for posting a threat on social media Sunday night.

Hollister Superintendent Dr. Brian Wilson says the original threat came from Snapchat and spread quickly among students.

The post said quote, “Im bouta shoot up Hollister High School and Middle School tomorrow.” Immediately after learning about the threat school administrators along with the Hollister Police Department, and the Taney County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation. Staff says every lead was thoroughly investigated throughout the night and into the early morning hours and the threat was determined to be unfounded. While the threat was considered unfounded, students involved have been identified and will not be on the Hollister School campus. Wilson encourages families to monitor their children’s social media and understand the apps they’re on and what they can do.

“The thing that’s very serious about this, is when our kids are involved in these types of actions, it’s not something that’s just going to be here today,” said Wilson. “This is something that could follow them for a lifetime and follow them for their career. I really encourage parents to take that active roll with their child see what they’re doing, have frequent communications with them, and understand the seriousness of this.”

Wilson says they appreciate everyone who sent information and helped with the investigation. By working together they can keep the safety and security of students a top priority.

