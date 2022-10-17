Jeepin’ for a Cure rolled through Ozark, Mo. on Saturday

By KY3 Staff
Oct. 17, 2022
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Jeep owners hit the road for a great cause on Saturday.

For the fifth-straight year, Jeepin’ for a Cure featured more than 400 Jeep owners driving over some rocky Ozarks roads. The ride raised money for the Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks. 

There was also a silent auction, an obstacle course, and monster trucks. BCFO hoped to raise $100,000 this year.

