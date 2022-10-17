Journey to rock Great Southern Bank Arena

Great Southern Bank Arena
Great Southern Bank Arena(Missouri State University)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Journey’s Freedom Tour 2023 is coming to Springfield.

Journey and special guests Toto will perform at Great Southern Bank Arena on April 7th, 2023.

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 21st at 10 am. Purchase tickets at www.missouristatetix.com, charge by phone at (417) 836-7678 or at the OMB ticket windows inside Great Southern Bank Arena.

