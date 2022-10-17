Security cameras catch porch pirates in Northwest Springfield subdivision

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The holidays are right around the corner, so it may be a good idea to start considering protecting your packages and mail.

Neighbors on the northwest side of Springfield said so-called porch pirates targeted them.

Neighbors, such as Karra Ginsberg, in the Spring Meadows Estates subdivision, said most of what you hear is quiet, but the afternoon of Oct. 13 caused a stir.

“The more that we can bond together and be able to find a trigger whenever something is not right and communicate,” said Ginsberg.

Karra Ginsberg, who lives in the Spring Meadows estates in Northwest Springfield, said her security cameras picked up people stealing their packages last week.

On surveillance footage, first, the man rings the doorbell, and no one comes to the door, so he’s off.

“The doorbell cameras are priceless,” said Ginsberg.

Ginsberg said the other person was a woman walking her dog around other houses. They were both in a silver Pontiac.

She said the two were tailing the delivery truck.

“He was here at 2:57 p.m., and then the man pulled into our drive at 3:01 p.m. pretty much tells me that he was right behind him,” said Ginsberg.

Lt. Steve Schwind, with the Springfield Police Department, said with the holidays coming up. It would be best if you were prepared because thieves will take any opportunity.

“Monitoring the tracking on the package that you anticipate is going to be delivered,” said Lt. Schwind. “Reach out to friends, family, or neighbors to pick up the package once it’s delivered or to watch for it.”

Ginsberg encourages others to get security cameras and talk with their neighbors.

“People should really be proactive and take that step if they can because it helps the police,” said Ginsberg. “We have video footage of him actually picking up the box.”

Ginsberg said they filed a police report and are waiting for answers from the police.

“The police cannot be everywhere,” said Ginsberg. “So we have to do something together.”

Police also recommend sending your mail to a different address, using an Amazon locker, or requiring a signature for all of your packages.

