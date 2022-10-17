Silver Alert issued for a man from Mtn. View, Ark.

Danny Archer Courtesy: Arkansas State Police
Danny Archer Courtesy: Arkansas State Police(KYTV)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MTN. VIEW, Ark. (KY3) -Arkansas State Police and the Stone County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a man who went missing Sunday morning.

Danny Archer, 75, was last seen around 11:00 a.m. on Eagle Point Road near the sewage treatment facility. He was last seen wearing a Plaid button-up shirt, jeans, a gray jacket and a gray Nike hat. Archer may be driving a 2007 Green Dodge Caravan with Arkansas license plate number 288PER.

If you have seen Archer, call the Stone County Sheriff’s Office at (870) 269-3825.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MSHP investigates deadly crash near Republic High School
2 teens die in single-vehicle crash in Greene County near Republic
Radioactive waste found at Missouri elementary school
Authorities in Nebraska say a 17-year-old driver has been arrested after he led troopers on a...
Troopers arrest 17-year-old driver, find woman’s body in trunk after high-speed chase
‘Thriller’ on C-street returns to Springfield for the first time since 2019
Police are working to determine if four bodies found in an Oklahoma river are the four men who...
Police investigating after 4 bodies were found submerged in Oklahoma river

Latest News

Great Southern Bank Arena
Journey to rock Great Southern Bank Arena
With a hard freeze looking likely for Tuesday morning & Wednesday morning, we'll maintain both...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Widespread hard freeze tonight!
10.17.22 am fx
10.17.22 am fx
Hundreds of families in need receive help through the Crosslines Holiday Food and Toy...
Crosslines now accepting applications for holiday assistance