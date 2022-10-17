Silver Alert issued for a man from Mtn. View, Ark.

MTN. VIEW, Ark. (KY3) -Arkansas State Police and the Stone County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a man who went missing Sunday morning.

Danny Archer, 75, was last seen around 11:00 a.m. on Eagle Point Road near the sewage treatment facility. He was last seen wearing a Plaid button-up shirt, jeans, a gray jacket and a gray Nike hat. Archer may be driving a 2007 Green Dodge Caravan with Arkansas license plate number 288PER.

If you have seen Archer, call the Stone County Sheriff’s Office at (870) 269-3825.

