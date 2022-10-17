Update on crash near Republic High School that killed two teenagers, injured two others

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - The communities of Republic and Billings are mourning the deaths of two teenagers who died in a crash over the weekend near Republic High School. Two other teens are recovering from that crash which preliminary reports indicate was caused by excessive speed.

Not far from the intersection of Farm Roads 101-170 (within a half-mile of Republic High School) was a somber and heartbreaking scene on Monday as throughout the day friends and family pulled to the side of the road to pay their respects at a makeshift memorial where those lives came to a sudden and unexpected end. Debris from the crash still sits next to the tree where the car hit and next to that are two memorials including a cross with photos of the two victims and an area closer to the road with mementos ranging from basketballs, bats and stuffed animals to flowers.

The two young men killed were 16 year-old Maverick Beaman, who worked at a Popeyes in Republic, and 15 year-old Wyatt Barnes, a former Republic student who had moved to Billings.

Wyatt’s family was among several other people who showed up during our time at the memorial. None felt up to doing an interview but expressed their appreciation to Wyatt and Maverick’s friends who had been keeping a vigil at the site of the crash as a show of solidarity to their fallen schoolmates.

Republic sophomore Sabrina Thomas, a friend of Wyatt’s, was willing to be interviewed and said he had always been like a big brother to her.

“Wyatt was a unique soul,” Sabrina said. “He never wanted me to walk alone especially because I am a small girl. He was not comfortable with me walking to the pool or to the rec center here in Republic. He would walk miles for me. Literally.”

Her reaction to the news?

“I just broke down,” she said. “I just didn’t know how somebody so unique and faithful and loyal could be taken away from us like that.”

The one-car accident happened just after six o’clock Saturday night. Beaman was driving a Honda Accord with three passengers when it left the road and hit a tree. Beaman, who was wearing a seatbelt, and Barnes, who was in the backseat behind Beaman without a belt, were killed. Another 16 year-old boy suffered minor injuries and a 16 year-old girl suffered serious injuries. According to Sgt. Mike McClure with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, she is expected to survive.

The investigation is ongoing.

“The preliminary investigation coming from our reconstruction crash team has indicated it was a high-speed crash and a loss of control with a sudden and severe impact,” McClure said.

And unfortunately that is a scenario all too familiar to fatal crashes involving those in that age group.

“Excessive speed and going too fast for conditions are the top contributing circumstances in fatality and injury accidents for ages 16-19,” McClure pointed out. “The others are failing to yield and following too close.”

Missouri has a Graduated Driver License law requiring that all first-time drivers between the ages of 15-18 complete a period of driving with a licensed driver (instruction permit) and restricted driving (intermediate license) before getting a full driver license.

“That law is made to help young drivers succeed,” McClure explained. “But what we have to look at are how effective are the people who are placed in the seat beside them to mentor these young drivers. Those young drivers have zero experience and no maturity so they need to have explanations as to why this is a state law or good practice. Being a good mentor is the ownership that each one of us carries whether we’re parents, guardians, coaches or whoever is sitting in that right seat next to them when they’re learning to drive.”

And to make the emotional toll even worse in this case is that many students will now have to drive by the crash site every day on their way to school.

“A tragic situation like this happening with young people still in school and close to the school they attended is going to be impactful on that community for some time,” McClure said.

Republic Schools sent an email to parents over the weekend letting them know its crisis team of counselors will be available for students and employees as long as its needed to help them cope with their grief.

