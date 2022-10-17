Video shows moment train slams into tow truck

The video shows the operator escaping his tow truck about 10 seconds before the train barrels into it. (Source: Matthew Jara via KBTX)
By Rusty Surette and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX/Gray News) – Cell phone video captured the moment a tow truck driver jumped from his vehicle just seconds before it was hit by a train.

According to College Station police, the driver was parked on the tracks while hooking up another truck that was involved in a separate crash.

The video shows the operator escaping his tow truck about 10 seconds before the train barrels into it.

Another man and a police officer were nearby when the impact occurred, but no one was hurt.

Editor’s note: The video provided to KBTX by Matthew Jara does not contain audio.

Copyright 2022 KBTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MSHP investigates deadly crash near Republic High School
2 teens die in single-vehicle crash in Greene County near Republic
Radioactive waste found at Missouri elementary school
Authorities in Nebraska say a 17-year-old driver has been arrested after he led troopers on a...
Troopers arrest 17-year-old driver, find woman’s body in trunk after high-speed chase
‘Thriller’ on C-street returns to Springfield for the first time since 2019
Police are working to determine if four bodies found in an Oklahoma river are the four men who...
Police investigating after 4 bodies were found submerged in Oklahoma river

Latest News

GRAPHIC VIDEO: bodycam video released from Bristol shooting
GRAPHIC VIDEO: bodycam video released from Bristol shooting
'It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown' streams for free on Apple TV+ on Friday, Oct. 28 to...
Iconic Charlie Brown holiday classics won’t be on TV this year
Actor Kevin Spacey leaves court following the day's proceedings in a civil trial, Thursday,...
From witness stand, Kevin Spacey denies sexual abuse claims
Four-packs cost $15 and can be purchased on Busch’s website.
Busch debuts limited-edition Thanksgiving ‘dog brew’ with turkey
FILE - Kanye West arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills,...
Kanye West to buy conservative social media platform Parler