1 dead in fire in Fulton County, Ark.

GEPP, Ark. (KAIT) – A person died after a fire in Fulton County.

The fire happened at a home in Gepp. Firefighters say the house was fully engulfed when they arrived.

Chief Deputy Jake Smith confirmed there were multiple family members inside the house at the time of the fire. Crews from Viola and Byron responded to the scene for around three hours.

Investigators have not released the victim’s identity.

