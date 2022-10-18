1 dead in fire in Fulton County, Ark.

By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GEPP, Ark. (KAIT) – A person died after a fire in Fulton County.

The fire happened at a home in Gepp. Firefighters say the house was fully engulfed when they arrived.

Chief Deputy Jake Smith confirmed there were multiple family members inside the house at the time of the fire. Crews from Viola and Byron responded to the scene for around three hours.

Investigators have not released the victim’s identity.

