Adderall shortage hits Springfield pharmacies

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield pharmacies are seeing a drastic shortage of Adderall which is a medication used to treat attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

Pharmacists say major suppliers are seeing an increase in demand and more kids are being prescribed the drug as they go back to school.

“It seems a little more drastic of a shortage this year than usual,” said Reed Miller, Medicenter Pharmacist. “Lots of patients have not been able to get their prescriptions filled because it’s hard to find.”

“I am currently working at the Mercy Fremont Pharmacy and we have been seeing the Adderall brand name generic XR come and go in waves,” said Amanda Owens, Mercy pharmacist.

Owens says patients are shifting to different brands or calling different pharmacies to see if anyone has it in stock.

“The patient has to be willing to want to get that change or take what we have to and that’s very hard because sometimes they’ll get charged their full insurance co-pay,” said Owens.

It not only can cost the patient more but some need the name brand because of side effects.

Pharmacists say don’t wait until you’re down to your last 2 or 3 pills to try to fill the prescription.

”Call your insurance and check around to your regular pharmacy before your child is due for their medication to see if they have it in stock,“ said Owens. “We have to shift and pivot and try to work together, and need the patient and providers help.”

”Try to reach out to whoever your pharmacy is and work between your pharmacy and your doctor’s office to come up with a good interim plan,” said Miller.

Pharmacists say hopefully by the end of December or early next year the shortage will be over.

