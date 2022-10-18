Ex-Bolivar School District employee faces sex crime charges involving a student

BOLIVAR, Mo. - Polk County authorities accuse a former Bolivar School District employee of having sexual contact with a student.

Scott Bryson faces four felony charges, including child molestation and sexual contact with a student.

Investigators say Bryson touched a female student’s chest on more than one occasion. It happened between February and April of 2022. Bryson worked as a custodian until May 2022.

Bryson faces at least a year in jail and a $10,000 fine for each charge.

