Federal judge sentences 15 years for illegal firearm

By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 9:46 AM CDT
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - A judge sentenced a Springfield, Mo., man in federal court for illegally possessing a firearm.

Roderick E. Hebert, 54, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool to 15 years in federal prison without parole. Hebert was sentenced as an armed career criminal due to his prior felony convictions.

On Feb. 10, 2022, Hebert pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Hebert was stopped for speeding by a Springfield police officer on Nov. 16, 2019. At the time, Hebert had active warrants for his arrest. When he got out of his vehicle, a magazine containing .40-caliber ammunition fell out of the vehicle. Officers then searched Hebert’s vehicle and found a .40-caliber Hi-Point pistol.

Under federal law, it is illegal for anyone who has been convicted of a felony to be in possession of any firearm or ammunition. Hebert has 11 felony convictions, including multiple convictions for burglary and drug-related offenses. At the time of his arrest, Hebert was on state parole from convictions for forgery and possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Casey Clark and Shannon Kempf. It was investigated by the Springfield, Mo., Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

