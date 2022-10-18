Federal prosecutors accuse state of Missouri employee of stealing $140,000 in unemployment funds

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - A state of Missouri employee has been indicted on three federal felony charges and accused of using her position to send about $140,500 in unearned unemployment benefits to friends, relatives, and others.

According to the indictment, Vicky Hefner, 63, of Jefferson County, Missouri, began work with Missouri’s Department of Labor and Industrial Relations, Division of Employment Security as a benefit program specialist in 2009. She worked out of her home and an office in St. Louis, helping people file their claims over the phone and adjudicating issues people were having with unemployment claims.

From July to December 2020, Hefner logged into the accounts of multiple friends, relatives, or associates, the indictment says. She changed their status and used her credentials in ways that either made them eligible for unemployment benefits or increased their benefits, the indictment says,

The indictment says that she also triggered unemployment payments to people who were still working. Hefner’s friends and relatives then paid her kickbacks, the indictment says.

A federal grand jury indicted Hefner on September 28 on three charges of theft of public money. She pleaded not guilty to the charges last week. Each charge carries a potential penalty of up to 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both. If convicted, Hefner will also be ordered to repay the money.

Charges outlined in an indictment are merely accusations and do not constitute proof of guilt. Every defendant is presumed to be innocent unless and until proven guilty.

The Office of Inspector General investigated the case at both the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Labor. Assistant U.S. Attorney Edward Dowd III is prosecuting the case.

