FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cool Tuesday before more record cold tonight

Good Tuesday afternoon. Our Tuesday started out on quite a cold note with lows ranging between the lower and upper 20s. Springfield’s low of 22° broke the previous record of 25° set back in 1948. We can thank the Canadian high in the Dakotas and an upper-level low over the Great Lakes for our cold start this morning and our cool Tuesday afternoon.

The same weather setup is still in place. Canadian high pressure in the Dakotas and an upper-level setup will keep us cool today and send us back into the cold tonight. (KY3)

Unfortunately, this setup will lead us into more record breaking low temperatures for Wednesday morning. That’s why we’re continuing with the First Alert Day for Wednesday.

With record lows likely for Wednesday morning, another Alert Day will remain in place for the Ozarks. (KY3)

Before we break down tonight’s numbers, this weather setup will leave temperatures much cooler than our normal high around 69°. Even with plenty of sunshine, we’ll have highs in the middle 40s across much of the Missouri Ozarks with some upper 40s possible for northern Arkansas.

Even with plenty of sun, temperatures will stay cool for your Tuesday afternoon. (KY3)

Since it will be another cold night with more colder air working into northern Arkansas, that part of our area will go under a freeze warning late tonight until 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Freeze warnings will go back into effect for northern Arkansas from 11 tonight until 10 a.m. Wednesday. (KY3)

To give you another idea of how cold tonight will be, here are the record lows for our Wednesday morning. You can see plenty of area record lows from the middle 20s in Rolla and Harrison to upper 20s for Joplin and Mountain Home.

Take a good look at these numbers. A lot (if not all) of these numbers will be broken with our expected lows Wednesday morning. (KY3)

Those records will easily be broken with dry air, clear skies and a light northwest breeze through the night. Plan on lows dropping back into the upper teens and lower 20s across the entire Ozarks.

Upper teens and lower 20s for Wednesday morning means record lows will be broken to start the day out across the area. (KY3)

For the rest of the day, we’ll see temperatures finally start to trend upward as the upper-level low over the Great Lakes will start to lift back north into Canada. Even though it will be a chilly day, mostly sunny skies and a light northwest breeze will allow temperatures to climb back into the lower 50s across much of the Ozarks.

While still chilly, we'll start to see milder air return on Wednesday. (KY3)

Plan on the warming trend to really kick off as we approach the weekend. Highs will push back near 70° on Thursday and near 80° for a relatively warm weekend lining up for us. While it will be nice to warm up, that will be due to plenty of dry air still in place with that southerly wind returning. Unfortunately, that will keep the fire danger elevated as we work through Thursday and into the weekend.

After a cold start Wednesday and a chilly Wednesday afternoon, be ready for temperatures to take off for the rest of the week. (KY3)

Looking at early next week, there’s still an encouraging sign that rain chances will return to the Ozarks. We’ll have to wait for an upper-level low to develop in southwestern Canada by Friday and start pushing into the Lower 48 by Monday and Tuesday.

An upper-level wave on the way for early next week will be responsible for bringing our next best shot for rain and thunderstorms back into the Ozarks. (KY3)

With a weak stationary front that could clip the northern Ozarks Sunday and a little upper-level energy to work with, we’ll watch out for a few isolated showers for Sunday as highs stay around 80°. By Monday, you can see how the rain and thunderstorm chances will increase.

Indications are still consistent in bringing in our next best chance for rain and thunderstorms early next week. It could even start as a few showers on Sunday. (KY3)

The rain chances for Monday will return due to that upper-level low and a strong cold front that will come in from the west. There’s some question as to how much rain we could see on Monday. We’ll have to see if we see plenty of moisture pool in ahead of the front and how fast the front wants to push through. That could be the difference between the area averaging under half an inch of rain or over 2 inches. The speed of the front will also determine how long rain chances will stay with us on Tuesday. Current indications show rain chances Tuesday look best during the morning before we dry out for the afternoon. No matter how the rain chances unfold, we should cool down again behind the front early next week.

