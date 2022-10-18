Heating technicians across the Ozarks staying busy during cold snap

By Madison Horner
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
REEDS SPRING, Mo. (KY3) - Many people are turning on their heaters for the first time this fall.

Staff at All Seasons Comfort Systems in Reeds Spring say phones have been ringing off the hook with the arrival of cold weather.

Services manager Andy Pool says you must check your heat now so you know early if you’re going to have a problem before it gets even colder this winter. Pool says checking on your air filters is an essential first step. He says the last thing people want to do is pay for a service call they could’ve prevented with a simple filter change. This is also an excellent time to check your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors. Technicians say you may have a burning smell coming from the furnace the first time you turn it on this season. He says if you do, you shouldn’t worry. That smell is typical. Heat exchangers and electric heat can get a little dust on them, which will burn off the first time. However, he says there are other smells you too.

“One thing you should be aware of if you have gas heat, it has an odorant added to that called ethyl mercaptan,” said Pool. “It is going to smell like rotten eggs. If you get that kind of smell, you should definitely gas company.”

Pool encourages people to get ahead of the game with their maintenance requests now so they’re not facing an outage during the coldest months when call volume is even higher.

