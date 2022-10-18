Man is accused of starting several grass fires in Baxter County, Ark.

CLARKRIDGE, Ark. (KY3) -A man from Clarkridge is in the Baxter County Jail, accused of setting several grass fires last week.

The investigation began on Thursday when the Clarkridge Volunteer Fire Department and sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a fire on State Highway 201 North in the area of Baxter County Road 784. The fire department extinguished the fire, but a short time later it was reported that additional fires were being set in the same area, including along Baxter County Roads 782, 99 and 36.

A witness reported that he saw a maroon pickup truck stopped along Baxter County Road 36. Once he passed the parked truck, he saw a fire in the ditch line that was spreading. The witness also provided a description of the man in the parked truck.

Another witness contacted the sheriff’s office Friday afternoon to report that fires were being deliberately set by a man lighting wads of paper and throwing them out of the window. This witness followed the vehicle into Missouri and also notified the sheriff’s office in Ozark County. The suspect was followed by the witness to a convenience store where Strain was seen buying alcohol and a newspaper.

A license plate number was obtained, which returned to Trenton Strain. Deputies converged on the area and began searching for the suspect’s vehicle. Deputies saw the vehicle heading south on State Highway 201 North and did a traffic stop. Strain was determined to be intoxicated and was arrested for DWI. Deputies found a lighter and a wadded-up sheet of paper in the pickup truck.

Sheriff’s Investigators made contact with the witnesses, and they confirmed the vehicle and suspect being detained at the traffic stop was the vehicle and suspect they had reported. Strain was arrested for setting the fires as well. The Clarkridge Volunteer Fire Department advised it had responded to 6 or 7 brush/grass fires on October 13th and an additional 7 brush/grass fires on October 14th. One vacant building sustained extensive damage.

Strain is facing nearly 20 charges including DWI, reckless burning and arson.

