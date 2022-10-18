Man pleads guilty in 2004 killing of a college student in Izard County, Ark.

MELBOURNE, Ark. (KAIT) - A man accused of beating a northern Arkansas college student with a piano leg and dumping her body on the side of the road in 2004 pleaded guilty to her murder.

William Alma Miller waived his right to a jury trial in circuit court on Tuesday in the death of Rebekah Gould. A judge sentenced him to 40 years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections.

Rebekah Gould

Judge Tim Weaver told Miller he hoped he would do every day of his sentence, adding that if Miller ever became eligible for parole, he would “write an extensive letter opposing it.” Before adjourning the court, Weaver told Miller he was “remorseless and cold.”

Dr. Larry Gould, Rebekah’s father, read a witness statement in court addressing Miller’s actions.

“Eighteen years ago, my life changed forever,” Dr. Gould said. “You took her from her own future. You took away a chance for a girl to dream. A hell you created. A hell you must face.”

Dr. Gould added he pledged at his daughter’s funeral service that he would find the person who killed his daughter.

“Promise made. Promise kept,” he said. “Rebekah lives in all of us. Love and grace are words I will remember her by.”

Following his sentencing, Miller apologized to Gould’s family.

“I’m sorry for what I’ve done. I need to go to prison for what I’ve done,” Miller said. He added that if he could go back in time to change what happened, he would.

As he left the courtroom, a family member handed Judge Weaver a ribbon with Rebekah’s picture.

“I don’t know what closure means, but I hope you get some,” Weaver told the Goulds.

Tuesday’s sentencing comes nearly two years after Miller was charged with first-degree murder in Gould’s death in 2004. Miller was scheduled to go on trial Monday, October 31.

Investigators say Miller confessed to killing Gould on September 20, 2004. Following the murder, Miller reportedly confessed to wrapping Gould’s body in a blanket and putting it in the bed of his pickup truck. Investigators say he dumped her body beside the highway near Melbourne. It took investigators 16 years before they finally tracked Miller down in Oregon and arrested him.

