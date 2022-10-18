Microsoft to cut nearly 1,000 workers

Some Microsoft employees will soon be looking for new jobs.
Some Microsoft employees will soon be looking for new jobs.(Pixabay)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Some Microsoft employees will soon be looking for new jobs.

The tech giant is cutting close to 1,000 of its employees, according to Axios.

The layoffs will be across numerous divisions, including Edge and Xbox.

A Microsoft spokesperson confirmed the cuts to MarketWatch, adding the company has been forced to make structural changes.

Other tech companies have also recently trimmed their workforce, including Snapchat’s parent company Snap, Apple and Oracle.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Great Southern Bank Arena
Journey to rock Great Southern Bank Arena
It was Saturday night when a one-car crash near Republic High School killed two teenage boys...
UPDATE: Republic, Billings community mourns the deaths of 2 teenagers killed in crash
Security cameras catch porch pirates in Northwest Springfield subdivision
Security cameras catch porch pirates in Northwest Springfield subdivision
MSHP investigates deadly crash near Republic High School
2 teens die in single-vehicle crash in Greene County near Republic
Former assistant chief for Billings Fire Protection District Mike Moore
Billings community in mourning after death of former assistant fire chief

Latest News

Nestle recalled some of its ready-to-bake refrigerated Nestle Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip...
Nestle recalls cookie dough for possible plastic contamination
Justus Hyman, 2, died after falling into a family friend's pool.
2-year-old drowns in family friend’s pool, mother charged
Quinton Simon, 20 months old, was last seen on Oct. 5 when he was reported missing from his home.
Police searching landfill for missing toddler’s body
President Joe Biden speaks Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Biden prioritizing abortion legislation ahead of midterms
Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman yells out instructions during practice for the NCAA men's...
North Carolina tops preseason AP basketball poll; Hogs ranked top 10