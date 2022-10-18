Miller County, Camden County clerks host election open house ahead of November election

ELDON, Mo. (KY3) - The Miller County Clerk’s Office is hosting a series of election open houses ahead of the November general election.

“After the November 3, 2020 election, there were a lot of conspiracy theorists about stolen or an accurate election. So we’re just going to pull back the curtain on elections, we’re going to show everybody the equipment, the public can inspect them, look through them, we’ll go through the process from when a voter registers all the way through the end of an election,” said Clinton Jenkins, Miller County Clerk.

So to dispel fake news came the idea for the open house.

“It’s more that you get the random phone calls from anonymous people, wanting to do forensic audits and all that kind of thing. But, you know, we know how we run elections here. It’s accurate, it’s safe,” said Jenkins.

The first one will be Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Miller County Clerk’s Office. There will also be one on Monday, October 24, at the Eldon Community Center and one on Tuesday, October 25, at Heritage Elementary in Lake Ozark. The Heritage Elementary one is in conjunction with the Camden County Clerk.

“When he brought up the idea of maybe teaming up, I said, Yeah, let’s do it. And, you know, Lake Ozark is in his county, but yet, we have a lot of voters on Horseshoe Bay and areas like that, too. So I thought, I thought it was a good thing. You know, voters needed to be aware that these machines with all the bad publicity out there are, there’s, they’re good machines, and both counties use the same kind of machine,” said Rowland Todd, Camden County Clerk.

Those that go to the open house will have a chance to see some of the machines and how they work on the day you vote. Jenkins says preparation for an election takes time.

“Most people don’t understand how much work goes into it because we started work for this back in August. And you know, we’re actually already sending out paperwork for the April election for the different entities out there. So it takes weeks, if not months, to get everything accurately done,” said Jenkins.

This will be especially helpful as some voting laws have changed since the last election.

“The biggest thing for our voters need to realize is you’ve got to have a photo ID. So you have to show a driver’s license, you have to show a passport, a military ID, it has to be a state or a federal issued ID,” said Todd.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.