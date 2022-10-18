Missouri commission recommends raising starting salaries for teachers

Missouri teacher recommendations
By KMOV Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A Missouri commission aiming to bring in teachers and retain them is recommending an immediate increase in starting salaries.

The National Education Association currently ranks Missouri 50th in the nation for starting teacher pay at $33,000. The commission also recommends the state make other moves to better education, such as growing support for mental health resources for staff, tuition assistance for teachers, and salary supplement for filling high-needs positions.

There are plans to hold public meetings on the findings. Click here for the full report.

