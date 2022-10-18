Newborn girl safely surrendered at fire station near Las Vegas

Authorities said the baby girl was in good health when officers responded to the fire station.
Authorities said the baby girl was in good health when officers responded to the fire station.(Pexels via MGN)
By Caitlin Lilly and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Nev. (KVVU/Gray News) – A newborn was safely surrendered at a fire station in Henderson, near Las Vegas, Monday afternoon, according to the Henderson Police Department.

Authorities said the baby girl was in good health when officers arrived.

The surrender was consistent with the Safe Haven Law, which relates to the unconditional acceptance of an abandoned newborn.

The police department said the statute encourages parents who decide to abandon their newborns to do so in a safe way and remain anonymous.

“Proper protocols were followed by law enforcement and medical personnel, and no laws were violated in reference to the surrendering of the infant,” Henderson police said.

No additional information was provided.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Great Southern Bank Arena
Journey to rock Great Southern Bank Arena
It was Saturday night when a one-car crash near Republic High School killed two teenage boys...
UPDATE: Republic, Billings community mourns the deaths of 2 teenagers killed in crash
Security cameras catch porch pirates in Northwest Springfield subdivision
Security cameras catch porch pirates in Northwest Springfield subdivision
MSHP investigates deadly crash near Republic High School
2 teens die in single-vehicle crash in Greene County near Republic
FILE - OSHA said the stores' conditions put workers at risk of slipping, tripping and getting...
Dollar General faces new penalties for store safety issues

Latest News

New evidence that workers are struggling to keep up with crushing inflation.
Paycheck not keeping up with inflation? Here's what you can do
Amazon workers and supporters march during a rally in Castleton-On-Hudson, about 15 miles south...
Amazon workers reject union bid in upstate New York
Smelly shoes: How to get rid of odor in shoes
Queen of Clean: Smelly shoes: How to get rid of odor in shoes
William Miller of Cottage Grove, Oregon, faces a first-degree murder charge in connection to...
Man pleads guilty in 2004 killing of a college student in Izard County, Ark.
16-year-old girl accused of hiring 16-year-old boy to kill her own mom