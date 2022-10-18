Ozark County Jail without running water, several inmates transferred

GAINESVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - The Ozark County Jail hasn’t had working plumbing for days.

The water issue left some inmates without access to toilets or showers. Multiple inmates have been transferred to other counties until the problem is fixed.

“We have no water pressure, and that’s causing sanitation issues for the jail,” said Ozark County Sheriff Cass Martin. “To maintain a safe and secure area, we decided it was for the best to get inmates to other facilities where they could have those necessities.”

Employees say the small, one-inch pipes have been causing issues and have led to backups in the plumbing system.

It’s not just the inmates that have been affected. Sheriff Martin, his deputies, and other employees working in the building don’t have access to a functional bathroom at work.

“We’re having to go to gas stations, we’re having to bring in bottled water,” said Sheriff Martin. “The lobby system is out, and the lobby’s plumbing is out. The back employee bathroom is also out at this time.”

Sheriff Martin says it won’t be until October 19 or 20 that the parts come in to fix the plumbing and water pressure.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.