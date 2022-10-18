Queen of Clean: Smelly shoes: How to get rid of odor in shoes

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Your shoes stink? Here’s how to remove that odor.

To Remove Odor, Try One of These:

- 3% HYDROGEN PEROXIDE: Put the peroxide in a spray bottle (or put a sprayer on the peroxide bottle) and spritz the inside of the shoes, and let dry. This acts as a disinfectant killing bacteria.

- TEA TREE OIL: This is an anti-bacteria, anti-microbial. It is great for fungal infections like athlete’s foot. - Dilute 1 part Tea Tree Oil with 2 parts water. Spray the inside of the shoes and let them dry completely before wearing them.

- USE ANY ENZYME PRODUCT TO REMOVE THE SMELL: This product is a natural enzyme that will digest the protein in the sweat. Spray it in well and allow it to dry before wearing. This is available at Queenofclean.com and works great on all pet stains and people stains.

Linda Says: Shoes stink because of bacteria that breed in the warm moist environment in your shoes.

Queen of Clean offers professional NATURAL cleaning tips, techniques, advice, and solutions. Linda Cobb, the Queen of Clean, is a NY Times BEST-selling author, with her book named “Talking Dirty with the Queen Of Clean.” Become a FAN today and find thousands of FREE cleaning tips: https://queenofclean.com/

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.