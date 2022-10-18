Queen of Clean: Smelly shoes: How to get rid of odor in shoes

Smelly shoes: How to get rid of odor in shoes
Smelly shoes: How to get rid of odor in shoes(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Your shoes stink? Here’s how to remove that odor.

To Remove Odor, Try One of These:

- 3% HYDROGEN PEROXIDE: Put the peroxide in a spray bottle (or put a sprayer on the peroxide bottle) and spritz the inside of the shoes, and let dry. This acts as a disinfectant killing bacteria.

- TEA TREE OIL: This is an anti-bacteria, anti-microbial. It is great for fungal infections like athlete’s foot. - Dilute 1 part Tea Tree Oil with 2 parts water. Spray the inside of the shoes and let them dry completely before wearing them.

- USE ANY ENZYME PRODUCT TO REMOVE THE SMELL: This product is a natural enzyme that will digest the protein in the sweat. Spray it in well and allow it to dry before wearing. This is available at Queenofclean.com and works great on all pet stains and people stains.

Linda Says: Shoes stink because of bacteria that breed in the warm moist environment in your shoes.

Queen of Clean offers professional NATURAL cleaning tips, techniques, advice, and solutions. Linda Cobb, the Queen of Clean, is a NY Times BEST-selling author, with her book named “Talking Dirty with the Queen Of Clean.” Become a FAN today and find thousands of FREE cleaning tips: https://queenofclean.com/

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Great Southern Bank Arena
Journey to rock Great Southern Bank Arena
It was Saturday night when a one-car crash near Republic High School killed two teenage boys...
UPDATE: Republic, Billings community mourns the deaths of 2 teenagers killed in crash
Security cameras catch porch pirates in Northwest Springfield subdivision
Security cameras catch porch pirates in Northwest Springfield subdivision
MSHP investigates deadly crash near Republic High School
2 teens die in single-vehicle crash in Greene County near Republic
FILE - OSHA said the stores' conditions put workers at risk of slipping, tripping and getting...
Dollar General faces new penalties for store safety issues

Latest News

William Miller of Cottage Grove, Oregon, faces a first-degree murder charge in connection to...
Man pleads guilty in 2004 killing of a college student in Izard County, Ark.
Heat technicians across the Ozarks staying busy during cold snap
Many people are turning on their heaters for the first time this season.
Heating technicians across the Ozarks staying busy during cold snap
Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman yells out instructions during practice for the NCAA men's...
North Carolina tops preseason AP basketball poll; Hogs ranked top 10