Record-lows in the Ozarks impacting tire pressure

By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With the overnight lows dipping below freezing across much of the Ozarks, you may have seen that low tire pressure light pop on.

Mechanics remind us as the temperature of the air in your tire drops, so does the pressure. They don’t recommend ignoring a low psi light on your dash.

Adding extra air is simple. It also makes a difference as you’re driving around town.

“One of the main things would be fuel economy,” said Micah Blake of Rick’s Automotive. “But also how the car performs. If you have a tire that’s deflated more and you go around a curve at highway speeds, you’ll feel the roll of the sidewall of the tire because it is deflated, and then you’ll get abnormal wear.”

If you don’t have an air compressor, you can top off your tires at many gas stations. Check inside the door frame of your car for the manufacturer’s recommended pressure levels.

